ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $14.15 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

