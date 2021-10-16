Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.42. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 311,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$62.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.