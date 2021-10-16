Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.