Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

