Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Essent Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.