Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Essent Group worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Essent Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

