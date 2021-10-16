Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Critical Contrast

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.14 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -1.75 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($3.06) -1.27

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -522.50% N/A -111.58% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.29% -53.15%

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 4 2 1 2.22 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.90, indicating a potential upside of 380.31%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.10%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

