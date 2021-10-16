Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.79. Erasca shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.

ERAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

