Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Homology Medicines, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.