Equinor ASA to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 125.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

