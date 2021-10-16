Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

CTSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.