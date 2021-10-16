Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.