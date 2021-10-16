Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.18 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,463 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.