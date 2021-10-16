Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,403,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

