Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.03. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.