Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 15,011 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

