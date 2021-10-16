Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 10,613 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

