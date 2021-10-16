Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,528. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

