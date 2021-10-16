EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $618.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

