Enzyme Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00093025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

