Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,475 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 108,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42,923.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 232,214 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 271,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after buying an additional 524,376 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

