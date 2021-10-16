Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,600 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

