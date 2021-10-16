Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 16,690 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

