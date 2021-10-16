Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $4.32 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.