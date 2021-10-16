Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Semtech by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

