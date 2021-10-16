ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.98

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -295.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

