Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.89. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

