Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 10,513,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,587,576. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.