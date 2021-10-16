Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Endava posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 226,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,159. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.