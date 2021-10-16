Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.85

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 138526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

ECPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

