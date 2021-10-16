Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 72,556 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 72,556 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,263.98 ($140,188.56).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is currently -172.41%.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

