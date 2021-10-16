Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.51 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $252.51 million and approximately $83.93 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 508,157,518 coins and its circulating supply is 419,419,615 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

