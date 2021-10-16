Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELEV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.37.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

