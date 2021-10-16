Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading Down 3%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)’s share price dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.