Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 132,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

ELDN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

