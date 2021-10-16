Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMED stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 2,860,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Electromedical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

