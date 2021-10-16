Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

