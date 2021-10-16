Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 10,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,045. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.