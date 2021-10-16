Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 135.3% in September

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 21,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,961. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

