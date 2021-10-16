Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in September

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

