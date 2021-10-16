E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

EOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Monday, reaching €10.61 ($12.48). The company had a trading volume of 11,294,890 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.40.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

