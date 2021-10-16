Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.