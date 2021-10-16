Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

ETR DUE opened at €38.26 ($45.01) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a one year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.72 and a 200 day moving average of €36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

