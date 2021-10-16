DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

