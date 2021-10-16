Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $35.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

