DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.65.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $534,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

