Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

