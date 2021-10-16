Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average of $464.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

