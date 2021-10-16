Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.