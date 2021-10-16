Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.
In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
