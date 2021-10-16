Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.